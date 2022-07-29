 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A04 eedition image

Former judge JohnMichalek pauses to collect himself as he reads a statement before being sentenced to a total of 14 months in jail for his guilty pleas in a bribery scheme Thursday. The casewas later delayed until Sept. 9.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News