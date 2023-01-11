 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page B02 eedition image

The USS The Sullivans, a WWII-era destroyer, lists 2.7 degrees to port on Tuesday after incurring damage from waves and seiches during the December blizzard – far less than the 20-degree starboard list the ship suffered last April.

 Libby March/Buffalo New

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steelers' CPR sack celebration called 'classless' and 'out of touch'

Steelers' CPR sack celebration called 'classless' and 'out of touch'

Given the week the Bills and the NFL have had in the wake of Damar Hamlin's scary injury, a CPR sack celebration didn't seem like the classiest move. Especially by the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Hamlin's hometown, and in the stadium where Hamlin played his college football for Pitt. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News