The company said it's aware the app is popular, but it is losing too much money to keep it going.
On birthday, Kelly Pegula posts childhood photo with mom Kim and says it's 'been a rough few months'
It was Kelly's first post on Instagram since a March 25 photo from the Miami Open, a tennis tournament that her older sister, Jessie, was playing in.
Four Buffalo residents were arrested late Monday night after officers stopped a burglary in progress at a car dealership, Batavia police reported.
The stabbing took place at about noon at the school located at 75 W. Huron St.
Allen and the Bills were impressive as they dominated the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 1.
Ultimate Bills fan favorite Ryan Fitzpatrick says he will come to Buffalo and jump through a table should the team win the Super Bowl this year.
That tally far exceeds the initial estimate of about $3 million by more than 16-fold.
A former high school coach has been sentenced by Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to 364 days in jail for exchanging sexually explicit messages with a juvenile in 2015, District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.
Norah Fletchall did not indicate why she resigned, but said, "I'm looking forward to my next professional endeavor."
Mollie McCann Poblocki, 50, of Orchard Park, was led from the courtroom in handcuffs after being sentenced to one to three years in prison.