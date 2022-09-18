 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frederick Morrison and his brother, Margus Morrison, used to watch Bills games together at their mother's house in Buffalo. "He was a fanatic," Fred said of his brother, one of 10 Black people killed at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in a racially motivated attack. Fred watched the Bills trounce the Rams last Thursday night by himself, but says he could feel his brother's spirit with him stil.

 Libby March/Buffalo News

