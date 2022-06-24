Ray Miranda filed a site plan in 2013 for a single-story retail building for a Tim Hortons restaurant with a drive-thru window on nearly an acre of land at the corner of Chestnut Ridge (Route 277) and Armor Duells roads.
A bicyclist was killed and two others were seriously injured when a driver of a car crashed into them as they were biking on South Park Avenue near the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Friday night, police said.
“When I was playing on other teams, everyone knows about the Bills' organization, how they treat families, how they approach things in a professional manner, and also the fans,” Greg Mancz said last week in an interview with The Buffalo News, his first since signing with the team in March.
When I covered college basketball, the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres in the late 1970s and early 1980s, I was respectful to my competitors. But I didn’t often socialize with them, Pergament says.
Is the stately, century-old mansion in Eggertsville owned by Scott and Lisa Friedman historically significant? The Amherst Historic Preservation Commission thought it was, a finding that for two months blocked the Friedmans from tearing down a dilapidated garage on the LeBrun Road property and building a replacement as part of an addition.
The money includes $36.5 million for housing and social services. She said more than 1,000 homeowners struggling to keep their houses in good shape will receive about $10,000 each in grants to fix their homes.
Two former Williamsville mayors scored landslide victories Tuesday to claim seats on the Village Board in a special election that was seen as a referendum on the controversial policies and statements of Mayor Deb Rogers.
Buffalo Film Works co-owners Jennifer O'Neill and George Pittas stand in the bay between Stages 1 and 2, where sets and scenery for "A Quiet Place II" were built before filming began.