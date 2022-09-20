Veronica Gay, president of the newly formed Forest Avenue Community Block Club, has been collecting signatures on a petition to remove the bike lanes recently added as a temporary measure on Forest Avenue near SUNY Buffalo State.
Most of the temporary traffic bollards at the intersection of Forest Avenue and Grant Street have been knocked over by traffic unable to negotiate the narrowed lanes.
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct by the NFL for taunting Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey after Diggs' touchdown in the Bills' season-opening victory, according to NFL Media.
A former high school coach has been sentenced by Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to 364 days in jail for exchanging sexually explicit messages with a juvenile in 2015, District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.
For Monday's game, the Bills will use technology that allows people to walk through security and to the ticket scanners before entering the stadium without emptying their pockets and having their bags checked.
The newsroom, administrative offices, Amplified Buffalo and audience staff will relocate to the Larkin at Exchange Building, where The News will lease and occupy about 20,000 square feet.
