Aug 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 3 A spoonbill, a bird normally native to Florida and rarely seen this far north, catches a fish on the edge of the Buffalo River while mingling with an egret, left, near Seneca Bluffs. DEREK GEE PHOTOS, BUFFALO NEWS A spoonbill, middle, shares a perch with an egret, left, and great blue heron, on the Buffalo River near Seneca Bluffs. Avid birders Becky and Paul Foster drove from Newfane to get a glimpse of the roseate spoonbill.