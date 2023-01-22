At top, Wesley Whitmore, 5, right, with his brother, Dylan Thompson. Above, Wesley and his father, William Whitmore, give a kiss to their mother and wife, Jeanette Whitmore. The three escaped Wednesday from a fire at their home in Wilson.
Rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam stepped into the lineup after an injury to Dane Jackson and made a couple of huge plays in the Bills’ 34-31 victory over the Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild-card playoff game at Highmark Stadium.
A Buffalo restaurant has removed a social media post featuring Martin Luther King Jr. after it caused backlash on social media. The Draft Room posted to its Instagram page a black-and-white photo of King edited to be wearing a Buffalo Sabres jersey.
Forest Lawn President Joe Dispenza and then-Superintendent of Grounds Craig Wolcott are accused of conspiring to get rid of unionized groundskeepers, members of Teamsters Local 449, through a decertification vote.
At top, Wesley Whitmore, 5, right, with his brother, Dylan Thompson. Above, Wesley and his father, William Whitmore, give a kiss to their mother and wife, Jeanette Whitmore. The three escaped Wednesday from a fire at their home in Wilson.