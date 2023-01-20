 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page B02 eedition image

Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News Bills fans cheer during Sunday's wild card game against Miami at Highmark Stadium. There are still plenty of tickets available for Sunday's game against he Bengals.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News