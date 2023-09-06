Sep 6, 2023 34 min ago 0 1 of 2 Bills owner Terry Pegula has not been shy about paying players in his tenure. HARRY SCULL JR., BUFFALO NEWS Related to this story Most Popular 'Deceptive' debt collector loses bid to overturn ban outside New York Debt collector Andrew Fanelli's 2021 settlement with the state Attorney General's Office banned him from several kinds of businesses, but does… Inside the NHL: Temptations are great but it doesn't feel like the right time for Terry Pegula to get out of hockey Simple mandates for the Sabres: Keep selling tickets, keep winning games, get into the playoffs. Those things will make it easier for the owne… Alan Pergament: Popular, versatile Michael Wooten won't be easily replaced at WGRZ Pergament asks: Where does Wooten’s departure leave Channel 2? How can Channel 2 improve news department morale after months of frustration ov… What you should know as Covid-19 cases again tick up in Western New York While Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are beginning to tick up, both remain low versus prior years. Still, officials are taking precaution… [BN] Chronicles: Hills for back-to-school shopping in 1983 Hills' 1983 back-to-school selections might not have been as cool as some of the clothes or shoes you might have been able to buy at the mall,…