Related to this story
Most Popular
Winter storm watches for Buffalo and North Erie County and Southern Erie and the Southern Tier have been upgraded to winter storm warnings and the forecasts are becoming clearer.
The first pieces of a major lake-effect storm have reached Western New York and the Buffalo metro area.
Here is the transcript an interview with NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson done by pool reporter, Lindsay Jones, of The Ringer, regarding several replay issues in the Bills-Vikings game Sunday.
Get ready to send out the plows and open up the record books. The Buffalo area is almost certain to get socked with serious snow this weekend.
Determined to build upon a 38-goal breakout season, Thompson has made complacency his greatest enemy during the grind of the 82-game schedule. He stays on the ice after practice to hone nuances of his job as the Sabres’ most trusted center and wants to produce more than he did during his first season playing the position in the NHL.
Despite the Bills' current two-game losing streak, perhaps the universe has provided another sign, with the radar for the impending storm.
Three questions on our mind after Sunday’s all-time meltdown against Minnesota at Highmark Stadium.
Two security guards subdued an intruder who fired shots from an AR-15 style rifle Thursday morning inside a substance abuse treatment clinic in Buffalo's Lower West Side neighborhood.
The temperature is rapidly dropping. Lake Erie is still warm. And the winds are setting up in just the right direction. Those are the ingredients for a monster lake-effect snowstorm.
Buffalo police released video segments from two security cameras taken inside and outside the Alba de Vida substance abuse treatment clinic on Virginia Street from Thursday morning when a man armed with an AR-15 burst into the waiting room.