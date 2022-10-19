Wheatpaste artist Max Collins has also created a new mural on Humboldt Parkway's history at Northland Avenue, through an association with the Albright-Knox Art Gallery. "Grief pertains to a place just asmuch as a person," he said.
Bills safety Jordan Poyer was not medically cleared to fly because of his injured ribs, so he used a car service to drive him to Kansas City for Sunday's game and again to return to Buffalo, a league source said.
It’s already looking like these two teams are on a collision course in the playoffs for the third season in a row. This game is only Round I. There is a good chance Round II is coming in January, writes Mark Gaughan.
Wheatpaste artist Max Collins has also created a new mural on Humboldt Parkway's history at Northland Avenue, through an association with the Albright-Knox Art Gallery. "Grief pertains to a place just asmuch as a person," he said.