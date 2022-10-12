 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page C02 eedition image

Linda Tschari was fatall stabbed Feb. 8, 1978.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Observations: Bills getting healthier at a good time with Chiefs on tap

Observations: Bills getting healthier at a good time with Chiefs on tap

The trip to Arrowhead Stadium is more than just a Week 6 matchup between two of the AFC’s best teams. Rather, it’s a rematch of what many consider to be the best game ever played – unless you call 716 home – Kansas City’s divisional victory over the Bills in last year’s playoffs.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News