Aug 16, 2022 56 min ago 0 1 of 2 Carl Paladino Nick Langworthy Related to this story Most Popular Observations: Case Keenum struggles, but Bills reserves pull out preseason win over Colts The Bills pulled out the win thanks to a 46-yard field goal from Tyler Bass as time expired. Woman dies in plunge on North Tonawanda railroad bridge A 37-year-old woman died Friday evening when she fell onto the deck of a railroad bridge, North Tonawanda Police reported. Bills QB Josh Allen on autographs: 'I pick out the kids. ... Kids are kinda what makes this go' Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a strategy for signing autographs, and he does not stray from it. Foundation collapses on second home in Clarence; homeowners blame nearby development A second property owner on Newhouse Road has launched legal action blaming the town, county and developer of a neighboring subdivision for severe structural damage that left the home uninhabitable. Shock, sadness after Salman Rushdie stabbed at Chautauqua Institution; suspect in custody Rushdie, who has been living under death threats from Iran for more three decades after the publication of his book "Satanic Verses," is hospitalized on a ventilator with critical injuries, said Andrew Wylie, his literary agent. Police identify victim of fatal Tonawanda marina accident Town of Tonawanda police on Wednesday identified the man who was electrocuted while operating a crane at a riverfront marina last week. Rocking two nights: A high mark, and high challenge, for Highmark Stadium Two shows, seven bands and likely 70,000 fans in less than 24 hours – a unique scenario in Highmark Stadium history. A message for Brandon Beane: Von Miller's right – the Bills should absolutely sign Odell Beckham Jr. Whenever Von Miller’s playing days in the NFL are done, he shouldn’t have much trouble transitioning to a new career. Erie County real estate transactions See who is buying and selling properties in Erie County. Bills Mailbag: 3 up, 3 down from the preseason opener The Bills ran their preseason winning streak to nine straight games Saturday. Following the game, you had questions, and Jay Skurski tries to provide answers in the latest Bills Mailbag.