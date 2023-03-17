Mar 17, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 3 Mike Grier easily could have been a captain for the Sabres. Chris Drury has made some big moves for the Rangers this season. Daniel Briere was named interim general manager for the Flyers. Associated Press Related to this story Most Popular Regional banks, including KeyBank, feel the sting from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse KeyBank's stock plunged as much as 38% during the worst of the morning sell-off before bouncing back some to close down 27% for the day. Jordan Poyer, Bills agree to two-year contract extension Since coming to the Bills in 2017, Poyer is the only player in the NFL with 500-plus tackles, 20-plus interceptions and 10-plus sacks. Trucker faces charges after overstaying his welcome A California trucker who parked his tractor-trailer outside a Newfane convenience store for a week and wouldn't leave was arrested Monday afte… Maybe Jordan Poyer has a point: If you think your taxes are complicated, try being a pro athlete For athletes earning millions of dollars a year, the difference between a high-tax state, such as New York, and one such as Florida, where the… Secret agent scam: Married man who masqueraded as single federal agent avoids long jail term Everything was ready for a lovely wedding reception at a North Buffalo home on Sept. 21, 2019.