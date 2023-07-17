SEC commissioner: Only Congress can set NIL parameters

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey made clear that only Congress can truly set a national standard for name, image and likeness compensation in college athletics.

Sankey said NIL isn't a partisan issue and that state legislatures haven't yet enforced their NIL laws, some of which would bar the NCAA and conferences from adopting and enforcing their own standards.

Asked if a uniform NIL standard would help LSU, coach Brian Kelly said the challenge is there’s not much regulation now. That leaves coaches trying to control what they can, which is difficult because NIL involves groups separate from universities.

Different laws in each state leaves the SEC unbalanced, he said.

Sankey said the league heard again in late June from athletes asking for uniform NIL rules. They want help trying to decide which university to attend and to even the competition on the playing field in the SEC.

Sankey said the SEC and its 14 schools are used to providing support to athletes. But he said the students want protection for themselves and for international teammates to access NIL “that are consistent across the country" and not just a “patchwork” of state laws.

An area where state lawmakers can help, according to Sankey: Gambling regulations. He said too often SEC athletes and officials deal with threats from bettors angry over plays, calls and game results.

In other college athletics news:

Vanderbilt announced that it signed coach Clark Lea to a contract extension. The private university did not disclose terms. Lea is entering his third season as Commodores coach. He led his alma mater to a 5-7 record in 2022, a three-win improvement from his debut year. Vanderbilt, which went 1-24 in SEC play from 2019-21, won multiple conference games last season for the first time since 2018.

to a contract extension. The private university did not disclose terms. Lea is entering his third season as Commodores coach. He led his alma mater to a 5-7 record in 2022, a three-win improvement from his debut year. Vanderbilt, which went 1-24 in SEC play from 2019-21, won multiple conference games last season for the first time since 2018. John Calipari's son is joining a Southeastern Conference staff, just not at Kentucky. Brad Calipari, 26, has been hired as Vanderbilt's director of on-court player development, Commodores coach Jerry Stackhouse announced. Brad Calipari spent last season as director of player development for Long Island University in Brooklyn. He is a former graduate assistant under his father, John Calipari, at Kentucky and earned his master's certificate in sports kinesiology in 2022. Calipari played for the Wildcats for two seasons before finishing his career at Detroit Mercy in 2021. He earned a master’s degree in liberal arts from Detroit Mercy in 2021.

Jury selection began in the trial of former University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs on embezzlement charges. Krebs left the university in 2017 amid questions over spending and was later indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges that stemmed from allegations that he used public money for a lavish golf trip that he said was meant to strengthen relationships with donors. Prosecutors just weeks ago dismissed other criminal charges that were part of the 2019 indictment, saying they planned to proceed with just two counts related to embezzlement. Krebs’ attorney, Paul Kennedy, had said previously that he was confident his client would be vindicated at trial. Krebs, 66, was accused of using university and Lobo Club funds to help pay for a trip to Scotland that included himself and family members, several prospective donors, and former UNM men’s basketball coach Craig Neal. The Lobo Club is a nonprofit fundraising organization that helps student athletes.

Blackhawks sign Connor Bedard

The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Connor Bedard have agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract for the No. 1 overall draft pick.

The team said Monday the deal through the 2025-26 season will mean a $950,000 annual salary cap hit, the maximum allowed. It was announced on Bedard's 18th birthday.

Bedard became the second No. 1 pick in Blackhawks history, joining Patrick Kane, who went first overall in 2007 and helped form the core of a team that won three Stanley Cups from 2010 to 2015. Kane’s tenure in Chicago ended in February when he was traded to the New York Rangers.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Bedard spent the past three seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Regina Pats and on the international stage.

The native of North Vancouver, British Columbia, was the WHL’s first player — and seventh in Canadian Hockey League history — to be granted exceptional status, allowing Bedard to play in the major junior ranks at 15. In 2021-22, he became the youngest WHL player to score 50 goals, finishing with 51 in 62 games. Last season, his 143 points (71 goals, 72 assists in 57 games) were the most in the league since 1995-96.

Tour leader calls for calm on course

Tour de France overall leader Jonas Vingegaard is calling on fans to behave better at cycling’s biggest race after another mass crash marred the 15th stage Sunday.

The Danish rider leads Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia by only 10 seconds with the race about to enter its final week, after a rest day Monday.

The incident, which involved around two dozen riders, led to appeals from several teams at the Tour.

The Ineos Grenadiers team said “please give the riders room to race.”

A day after a big pileup forced several riders to abandon, the latest accident occurred after 52 kilometers (32 miles) when a spectator on the side of the road inadvertently touched American rider Sepp Kuss — a key teammate of Vingegaard — and sent him to the ground.

Fans gathering on the sides of roads and in villages as riders pass by is part of the tradition — and charm — of the Tour, but many spectators can take too many risks, including when they run alongside riders in mountain ascents.

Jumbo-Visma said Dylan van Baarle and Nathan van Hooydonck were among those who hit the tarmac on Sunday. Vingegaard was riding close to his teammates but escaped unscathed.

Organizers also asked fans to “pay attention to the riders” after the incident which did not lead to any withdrawals.

Two years ago, a spectator brandishing a large cardboard sign while leaning into the path of oncoming riders led to a massive pileup during the opening stage.

Dutch veteran Wout Poels soloed to victory Sunday after the tough trek in the Alps.