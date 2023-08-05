Penguins deal for KarlssonSo much for the Pittsburgh Penguins trying to walk the fine line between protecting the future while also making the most out of the present.

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin & Co. — new president of hockey operations/general manager Kyle Dubas in particular — are all in on trying to catch the powers that be in the Eastern Conference.

Dubas has pushed in his available chips, acquiring star defenseman Erik Karlsson from San Jose in a massive three-way deal with the Sharks and Montreal Canadiens.

Pittsburgh sent a 2024 first-round pick, forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Jan Rutta to San Jose and goaltender Casey DeSmith, defenseman Jeff Petry, a 2025 second-round pick and prospect Nathan Legare to Montreal as part of the deal for the three-time Norris Trophy winner.

Karlsson is the first defenseman to be traded fresh off winning the Norris as the NHL’s top defenseman since Doug Harvey in 1961. The 33-year-old Swede became the first player at the position to record 100 points in a season since Brian Leetch in 1991-92.

The complicated trade included the Canadiens to make sure the deal was salary cap compliant. Karlsson has four years left on his contract at a cap hit of $11.5 million — $1.5 million of which San Jose will retain through the end of the deal in 2027. The Penguins, meanwhile, will hold on to $1.56 million of Petry’s salary.

“It’s been kind of a long grind throughout not only the regular season but the summer to get this done,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. “We’ve been going at it for a while trying to get this done with a few teams. Kyle’s been pretty upfront and aggressive for the last couple months, but it’s been a little bit of a grind.”

As part of the trade, the Penguins also received forward Rem Pitlick, prospect Dillon Hamaliuk and San Jose’s 2026 third-round pick. The Sharks also got Mike Hoffman from the Canadiens.

Karlsson, who also won the Norris in 2012 and 2015, is going to his third NHL organization. He played his first nine seasons with the Ottawa Senators before he was traded to San Jose in 2018.

In 987 regular-season and playoff games, Karlsson has 814 points — the most of any defenseman since he broke into the league in 2009. He aims to get the Penguins back into the mix in the East after their 16-year playoff streak ended last season, prompting major front office changes.

The Sharks are tearing down after missing the playoffs each of the past four seasons. They took on significant salary for next season and 2024-25 but by only retaining 13% of Karlsson’s contract opened themselves up to be big spenders two years from now.

Gauff wins DC tennisA little more than a month ago, Coco Gauff left Wimbledon after a first-round loss that left her dispirited and unsure of what she needed to do. That seems kind of far away after she won the trophy at the very next tournament she entered.

Surging at the end of each set, Gauff defeated Maria Sakkari, 6-2, 6-3, in the DC Open women’s final for the fourth WTA Tour singles title of her career.

Gauff, a 19-year-old from Florida, was helped in Washington by two recent additions to her team: full-time coach Pere Riba — he’ll be with her at least through the U.S. Open, which starts on Aug. 28 — and temporary consultant Brad Gilbert.

“It’s our first tournament as a full team. I’m glad that we were able to make this result. Thank you for sticking with me,” Gauff said during the trophy ceremony, getting a thumbs-up from Gilbert. “I know those who were with me at Wimbledon, it was really tough. ... I’m glad I was able to bounce back.”

Gauff did not drop a set all week in the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open. This was her second trophy of the season, alongside one in Auckland, New Zealand, in January.

She is ranked No. 7 and was seeded No. 3 in Washington, where she teamed with Caty McNally to win the doubles title in 2019.

Gauff, the runner-up at the 2022 French Open, hit seven aces and improved to 4-1 in tour finals. She is the first teenager to win four WTA tournaments since April 2009, when Caroline Wozniacki got the fourth of the seven trophies she collected as a teenager.

Sakkari, a 28-year-old from Greece who is ranked No. 9 and was seeded No. 4, is now 1-7 in finals.

Paul beats DiazJake Paul bounced back nicely from his first career loss. Paul won a unanimous decision against Nate Diaz in a cruiserweight fight late Saturday in Dallas.

The 26-year-old social media YouTube personality who has turned himself into a prizefighter clearly held the advantage for much of the 10-round event. However, Diaz, a mixed-martial arts fighter who left the UFC in 2022, was on the verge of a knockout at several moments.

“It’s what I expected. That’s what he’s known for,” Paul said of Diaz. “I don’t know how he survived that first round but he’s a dog and I walked the dog.”

Paul (7-1) showed he was better conditioned throughout in his first fight after a split-decision loss against Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia in February. The three judges scored this one in Paul’s favor, 97-92, 98-91, and 98-91.

The 38-year-old Diaz, making his pro boxing debut, struck several blows near the end of the third round, briefly leaving Paul wobbly before the bell.

Paul challenged Diaz to an MMA fight afterward, and Diaz seemed receptive. Paul and PFL have a standing $10 million offer for Diaz to do it. Diaz said it would have to be co-promoted by his Real Fight Inc.

O’Hara openingCardinal O’Hara has an opening for a girls varsity soccer coach. Interested candidates can email athletic director Earl Schunk at Eschunk@cardinalohara.com.

