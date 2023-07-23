Vingegaard wins Tour

Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France for a second straight year as cycling’s most storied race finished Sunday on the famed Champs-Élysées in Paris.

With a huge lead built up over main rival Tadej Pogačar, the 2020 and 2021 winner, Vingegaard knew the victory was effectively his again before the largely ceremonial stage at the end of the 110th edition of the Tour.

The 26-year-old Vingegaard drank champagne with his Jumbo-Visma teammates as they lined up together and posed for photos on the way to Paris.

“It’s been a long journey, yet it went by so fast,” Vingegaard said. “Day after day, it was a super hard race with a super nice fight between me and Tadej. I’ve enjoyed every day. I hope to come back next year and see if I can take a third win.”

It had been a three-week slog over 3,405 kilometers (2,116 miles) with eight mountain stages across five mountain ranges. Vingegaard seized control of the race over two stages in the Alps.

Little had separated the two rivals until Vingegaard finished a time trial 1 minute, 38 seconds ahead of Pogačar on Tuesday, then followed up the next day by finishing the toughest mountain stage of the race almost 6 minutes ahead of his exhausted rival.

“I’m dead,” the Slovenian Pogačar said.

Belgian cyclist Jordi Meeus prevailed in a photo finish between four riders on the line in the final stage, just ahead of Jasper Philipsen, Dylan Groenewegen and Mads Pedersen.

Pogačar, who attacked after just one lap of eight altogether on the Champs-Élysées, was wearing the white jersey as the best young rider for the 75th day – extending a career Tour record. The 24-year-old Slovenian rider has won the best young rider classification every year since 2020.

But Pogačar had to be content with second place in the general classification again. British rider Adam Yates, Pogačar’s teammate, finished third overall, ahead of his twin brother Simon.

Phelps’ IM record broken

French 22-year-old Leon Marchand broke Michael Phelps’ world record in the men’s 400-meter individual medley in a time of 4 minutes, 2.50 seconds. Phelps set the old mark of 4:03.84 at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Marchand, who swims for Arizona State, set the record on the first day of eight in the pool at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

It was the last individual record that Phelps held since retiring for good after the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Meanwhile, Ariarne Titmus broke the world record in the women 400-meter freestyle in a star-studded race that featured three women who have held the mark. Titmus swam the distance in 3:55.38 to top the record set four months ago by Summer McIntosh of Canada of 3:56.08.

American Katie Ledecky finished second in 3:58.73 with bronze for Erika Fairweather of New Zealand in 3:59.59. Canadian McIntosh was fourth in 3:59.94.

Rublev dumps Ruud

Russian Andrey Rublev defeated Norwegian top seed Casper Ruud, 7-6 (7-3), 6-0 in the final of the Swedish Open to claim his second clay-court title of the year on Sunday in Bastad.

The 25-year-old, who won the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters in April, took home the 14th ATP title of his career. He’s ranked seventh in the world. Ruud is fourth.

Second-seeded Adrian Mannarino defeated teenager Alex Michelsen, 6-2, 6-4, to win the Hall of Fame Open final in Newport, R.I. The 35-year-old Frenchman relied on his consistent play and maybe some jitters from the 18-year-old American to capture his third ATP tour title. Michelsen was looking to become the youngest ATP tour event champion this season.

Argentine Pedro Cachin scored a 3-6, 6-0, 7-5 win over Spanish veteran Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the final of the Swiss Open.

NBA OK’s Hornets sale

The NBA Board of Governors has voted to approve Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets to an ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, sources told The Associated Press.

The decision ends Jordan’s 13-year run as majority owner of the franchise. He will remain on as a minority owner. Jordan agreed to sell the team on June 16. However, when an NBA owner decides to sell it first must be approved by the league’s Board of Governors. Jordan’s decision to sell leaves the NBA without a Black majority owner.

Plotkin has been a minority stakeholder with the Hornets since 2019, while Schnall has been a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks since 2015. He has been forced to sell his investment in that team.

The sale price is reportedly around $3 billion, according to ESPN.

AAABA final is set

KC Curve and LDC will play for the championship Tuesday in the Buffalo tournament of the All-American Amateur Baseball Association. Game time is 6 p.m. at St. Francis.

LDC beat KC Curve, 10-0, on Saturday to advance to the final. The Curve then bounced back with a 2-1 win against the Buffalo Longhorns to remain alive.

The Longhorns beat Orville’s, 5-3, in nine innings earlier in the day.

If LDC wins Tuesday, it will advance to the national tournament in Johnstown. If KC Curve wins, the teams will play again Thursday at 6 p.m. at St. Francis.

Fulham to add Jimenez

Fulham have agreed a $6.42 million deal with Wolves to sign striker Raul Jimenez, sources told ESPN. Jimenez, 32, scored 40 goals for Wolves over the past five seasons, including 17 in the 2019-20 season.

Fulham’s interest comes amid ongoing uncertainty over the future of Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is not available for selection after being frustrated at being denied a move away from the club.

The Serbia forward is keen on joining Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

Jimenez has been at Wolves since 2018 – initially on loan from Benfica before joining permanently a year later – and was later sidelined for nine months after fracturing his skull during a game against Arsenal in 2020.