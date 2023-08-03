More Pac-12 departures?

The pieces of the conference realignment puzzle could again be moving quickly.

The boards of regents for Arizona's two biggest universities and the University of Washington scheduled special meetings for Thursday night amid speculation that more Pac-12 schools could leave the flailing conference.

The Arizona Board of Regents, which oversees Arizona and Arizona State, will hold a closed executive session to look at possible legal advice and discussion regarding university athletics. Rumors are swirling that the Big 12 Conference is targeting the Arizona schools.

Washington regents called a special meeting to discuss present pending or potential litigation with counsel. ESPN reported the Big Ten is exploring adding Washington and Oregon.

Southern California and UCLA are headed to the Big Ten next year, the same time Colorado is leaving the West Coast’s largest and most storied conference for the Big 12.

That leaves the Pac-12 with nine schools — for now — and no media rights deal beyond the upcoming school year with the Big Ten again eyeing the troubled league. None of the other remaining schools have scheduled regent or trustee meetings — yet. The uncertainty is being felt across the league.

“You know, the old question of how long would it take TV money to destroy college football? Maybe we’re here," Washington State football coach Jake Dickert told reporters. “To think even remotely five years ago the Pac-12 would be in this position it’s unthinkable to think that we’re here today. And to think local rivalries are at risk and fans driving four hours to watch their team play in a road game and rivalries is at risk to me is unbelievable.”

Pegula advances in DC

Jessica Pegula rolled into the quarterfinals at the DC Open by beating fellow American Peyton Stearns in straight sets.

The fourth-ranked women's player in the world and tournament's top seed shook off a slow start and overpowered Stearns on the way to a 6-3, 6-4 victory. The Buffalo native next plays Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina on Friday for a spot in the semifinals.

Pegula won this event in Washington in 2019, one of the 29-year-old's two career singles titles. She's coming off a quarterfinal loss at Wimbledon and an exit in the round of 32 at the French Open.

“I definitely want to win the tournament: That’s why I’m here,” Pegula said. “But at the same time, first tournament on hard (courts) in a little while, so you definitely, I feel like, want to get your movement down, your footing down. ... Working through and problem-solving those things builds confidence, and ideally that’s what I want to keep building all the way up until the Open.”

The big upset of the day came just before Pegula and Stearns stepped onto stadium court. Sixth-ranked Caroline Garcia, the tournament's second seed, got knocked out in the round of 16 by Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk, 6-2, 6-3.

Fans waved Ukraine's blue and yellow flag in the stands after Kostyuk broke Garcia to win the match.

On the men's side of the draw, fifth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Emil Ruusuvuori, 6-4, 6-3, and J.J. Wolf beat Michael Mmoh, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Oilers hire McDavid's agent

The Edmonton Oilers have hired Connor McDavid’s longtime agent, Jeff Jackson, as their CEO of hockey operations.

The team said Jackson will report directly to owner Daryl Katz and work closely with president of hockey operations Ken Holland. Katz called it a big commitment to the organization's long-term success.

McDavid, the NHL’s reigning MVP who's widely considered the best hockey player in the world, has three years left on his contract.

Wasserman Hockey executive vice president Judd Moldaver takes over as McDavid’s agent with Jackson joining the Oilers. Moldaver also represents Toronto Maple Leafs star and 2022 MVP Auston Matthews.

Jackson, 58, practiced law after his hockey playing career and spent time with the Maple Leafs before opening his own agency in 2010.

Bandits sign McKenzie

Defenseman Carter McKenzie signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bandits, pending league approval.

McKenzie, 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, finished his first season with the Bandits with four points and 27 loose-ball recoveries in 12 games. McKenzie spent his rookie season in 2021-22 with the Calgary Roughnecks.

Diesel opens 2-0

Defending champions Buffalo Diesel improved to 2-0 in pool play at the NABF Charlie Blackburn Major Division World Series in Battle Creek, Mich. Buffalo Diesel defeated the host Battle Creek Merchants, 6-0, in the opening game thanks to a complete-game, 4-hitter from Zach Leiten.

Buffalo Diesel then got a complete game from Dylan Moorehouse in a 6-2 win over the Chicago Clout. B.J. Stack and Mike Wagner each had two hits and both homered. The start guarantees the Diesel a spot in the round of eight on Saturday.

Western New York's other entrant in the 16-team event, the Buffalo Stingers, lost their opening game, 3-1, to The Sox, from New Jersey.

Hornets sale finalized

A new era has begun for the Charlotte Hornets, raising hope that one day the struggling franchise might turn things around. Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall officially acquired the majority stake of the Hornets from six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan, bringing new thoughts and ideas on how to rebuild a franchise that hasn't been to the playoffs in the last seven seasons.

Plotkin said he and Schnall plan to be “patient” NBA owners, but they are driven to build a winner in Charlotte. During Jordan's 13-year tenure as majority owner, the Hornets went 423-600 and never won a playoff series.

Schnall has been a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks and is co-president of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC, where he has worked for 27 years. Plotkin, the founder and chief investment officer of Tallwoods Capital LLC, acquired a minority stake in the Hornets in 2019.

From News and wire service reports