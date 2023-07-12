Panama defeats USAPanama outscored the United States, 5-4, on penalty kicks to score a victory in the Concacaf Gold Cup semifinal match in San Diego.

Adalberto Carrasquilla converted the sixth penalty kick for Panama to decide the outcome after Christian Roldan was stopped on Team USA’s sixth penalty try.

After a scoreless regulation, Ivan Anderson scored 9 minutes into extra time to give Panama a 1-0 lead. But Jesus Ferreira scored in the 105th minute to tie it. Ferreira converted a beautiful volley from the center of the box off a header pass from Jordan Morris.

It was Ferreira’s seventh goal in this year’s event, tying him with Clint Dempsey (2015) for most by a U.S. player in a single Gold Cup tournament.

Panama spoiled the Team USA bid to reach a record 13th Gold Cup Final. Panama will face either Mexico or Jamaica in the title match. Panama held possession for 56% of the match and had the better attacks through much of regulation.

Celtics extend PorzingasBoston Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis has signed a two-year, $60 million extension – keeping him under contract for $96 million through the 2025-’26 season, his agents told ESPN.

The sides finalized an agreement two weeks after Porzingis exercised his $36 million option for the 2023-2024 season to be included in a three-team trade to the Celtics that included guard Marcus Smart’s exit to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Porzingis, 27, arrives to Boston off the best season of his NBA career with the Washington Wizards, averaging 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks a game.

After injuries and difficult exits with the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks hindered his NBA trajectory, Porzingis reemerged as one of the league’s best and most versatile 7-footers in his season-plus with Washington.

The Celtics are counting on him to play a major role alongside All-NBA forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the franchise’s championship pursuit.

Morant cites self-defense The future of a lawsuit accusing Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant of assaulting a teenager during a pickup basketball game hinges on whether Morant will be allowed to say he was acting in self-defense and can receive immunity under Tennessee law.

A judge ruled that Morant’s lawyers can proceed for now with their argument that Morant was acting in self-defense when he punched Joshua Holloway during a game at the All-Star player’s Memphis-area home in July 2022.

Morant’s lawyers have acknowledged he punched Holloway one time after Holloway threw a basketball at Morant and the ball hit Morant in the chin. In a July 26 motion, the player’s lawyers said he should be immune from liability under the state’s “stand your ground” law, which allows people who feel threatened at their homes to act with force in certain situations.

Philipsen triumphs again Jasper Philipsen is in a class of his own when it comes to sprinting at the Tour de France. He is so strong that even when the teammate in charge of setting him up is not there, he still wins in the end.

The Belgian sprinter posted his fourth stage win at this year’s Tour de France on Wednesday, taking his career tally to six.

“It’s been an incredible Tour so far,” Philipsen said in Moulins, France. “I can’t realize how good it is all going, so I’m super proud and really happy with my shape. And also, to get through the final without problems is also a big challenge, and we managed to do it four times, so I’m super happy.”

There were no major changes in the general classification: Jonas Vingegaard kept his 17-second lead over two-time champion Tadej Pogacar. Jai Hindley remained in third place, 2 minutes, 40 seconds off the pace.

Philipsen, who rides for Alpecin–Deceuninck, had been perfectly guided by his leadout man Mathieu van der Poel in his three previous stage wins. Left on his own this time, he perfectly timed his move and once again proved strongest in the frenetic last kilometer of the 180-kilometer (112 miles) Stage 11 from Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins in central France.

Philipsen has lost just one of the five mass sprints that took place at this year’s Tour when Mad Pedersen won Stage 8.

Golfers doubt Monahan PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan returns to work next week and some top players believe he has to regain their trust after leaving members in the dark over an about-face deal with the Saudi Arabia wealth fund behind LIV Golf.

“I’d say he has a lot of tough questions to answer in his return,” Xander Schauffele said at the Scottish Open, where he is the defending champion. “And yeah, I don’t trust people easily. He had my trust and he has a lot less of it now. So I don’t stand alone when I say that.”

A week after Monahan announced a commercial partnership with the Public Investment Fund, the tour said a “medical situation” led Monahan to turn over daily operations of the tour to two executives.

He sent a memo to players last week saying he would resume his role July 17. Monahan did not take part in the Senate hearing Tuesday in which documents outlined some of the conversations that led to the framework agreement.

Players were sent a 275-page file of the documents Congress obtained ahead of the three-hour hearing.

Asked if Monahan would have trust issues with the players, Jordan Spieth replied: “Quite a bit, just based on conversations I’ve had with players. And I think he realizes that. I’m sure he’s preparing for a plan to try and build it back.”

“As a player on tour, we still don’t really have a lot of clarity as to what’s going on, and that’s a bit worrisome,” Scottie Scheffler said. “They keep saying it’s a player-run organization, and we don’t really have the information that we need. I watched part of it yesterday didn’t learn anything.”

Spieth, Thomas join Leeds Golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are set to become minority owners of English soccer club Leeds United, Spieth told Sky Sports.

Spieth and Thomas are investing in the San Francisco 49ers’ ownership group, 49ers Enterprises, which is in the process of taking over Leeds after its relegation from the Premier League to the second-tier Championship for next season.

Spieth said fellow PGA Tour player Rickie Fowler decided against investing after Leeds was relegated.

“Relegation wasn’t ideal,” Spieth said, “but we got involved with the 49ers group about purchasing a larger share and getting in with them doing things so successfully as they do everywhere they’ve touched. We thought it would be a cool opportunity. It’s a big city, historic club, great venue in Elland Road.”

The 49ers’ ownership group first invested in Leeds in 2018 and increased its share to 44% in late 2021. Leeds didn’t specify the sale price for the remaining 56% but British media reported it to be $214 million.

From News wire service reports