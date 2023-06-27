Of Tonawanda, NY, June 26, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Elmer "Moe" Arnet Jr.; dear mother of Kathleen Arnet, Debra (Daniel) McDermott, Elizabeth (Stephen) Pauly, and E.A. "Duke" (Deborah) Arnet III; loving grandmother of Daniel Jr., Mollie, Kathleen, Meaghan, Matthew, Mary Frances, Stephen, Jennifer, Allison, Brigitte, Christopher, Nicholas, Joseph and Olivia; great grandmother of Hannah, Grady, Fintan, Maggie, Adeline, Evelyn, Scout, Demi, Eden, Lilly and Isla; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday, June 29th, from 4-8 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 30th, at 9:30 AM at St. Andrew's Church, Elmwood and Sheridan Dr. Memorial contributions may be made to Buffalo Hospice Foundation. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneral home.com