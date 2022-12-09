 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ARBORE Patricia M.

ARBORE Patricia M. Entered into rest on December 5, 2022. Cherished mother of Jeffrey and Mary Arbore; dear grandmother to Jacob Arbore; sister of Edward (Barbara) Rosser; loving daughter of the late Edward and Ruth (nee McGinley) Rosser. Arrangements in the care of Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home in West Seneca. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's name may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. For online condolences and donations, please visit www. LakesideFuneralHome.com.

