Some male athletes who had graduated "would stick around and prey on new freshmen athletes at team parties," according to the lawsuit.
The general manager of a Cheektowaga strip club, which authorities call a haven for drug dealing and sex trafficking, is the international leader of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, according to a federal prosecutor.
“Let the punishment fit the crime. Suspension. OK. But to destroy the careers and lives of these people doesn’t merit the firings," Danny Neaverth said.
The $10 million project will bring single-family waterside homes, townhouses, condominiums and shops to the beach, along with a new restaurant.
SUNY Buffalo State College says it is looking into comments made by a part-time lecturer after a video clip surfaced online of the instructor saying she was "sick" of Black Lives Matter.
In their filing, government lawyers said they believe Douglas MacKinnon "has transferred and concealed his assets and stonewalled discovery efforts to avoid collection efforts."
Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act.
The first Chick-fil-A restaurant planned for the city of Buffalo faced heavy push-back Wednesday, as a key city panel objected to a suburban-style fast-food layout that violated the Green Code.
For the first time, the State Department added Canada to its "do not travel" list, which names countries that Americans should avoid for safety reasons.
People who are separated from their loved ones by the closed border have been increasingly outspoken, calling on both governments to loosen restrictions.
