ANTONIO – Mark S., Sr.

December 10, 2022 age 69 of Lancaster, NY. Beloved husband of 34 years to Colleen M. (nee McGreevy) Antonio; dearest father of Mark Antonio Jr. (Alexis Bulinski), Caitlin (James) Nicotra, Jaclyn Antonio (Rene Smith), Julie Antonio, Gina Antonio and Jennifer (Dennis) Crawley; dear grandfather of Beau, Henry, Ashley, Justin and Jonathan; son of the late Ben and Shirley (nee Fusco) Antonio; brother of Laura (Robert) Marth and Ben (Cathy) Antonio; also survived by aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday, Dec. 13th from 1-3 and 6-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew) where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 8:45 AM and from St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 9:30 AM. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Mr. Antonio retired as a Captain with the Buffalo Police Department after 45 years of service. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to University of Rochester Medical Center 300 East River Rd. PO Box 270032 Rochester NY 14627 urmc.rochester.edu/giving