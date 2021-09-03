Another Voice: Workers still face the injustice of forced union dues

America’s working men and women have faced unprecedented challenges over the course of the pandemic, and on Labor Day we shouldn’t only be remembering their dedication but redoubling our efforts to protect their individual rights in the workplace.
That means there is work to do in New York, because it is one of the 23 states lacking a Right to Work law. In your state, union officials are granted the power to legally threaten a worker to pay up or else be fired. By imposing a monopoly bargaining contract, all employees in a unionized workplace, even those who reject union membership, can be forced to pay union fees as a condition of employment.
While the landmark 2018 U.S. Supreme Court Janus v. AFSCME decision now protects all public sector workers from compelled union payments, private sector workers in New York and other forced-unionism states can still be required to fund union officials’ activities, even if they bitterly oppose the union’s so-called “representation.”
The vast majority of Americans recognize that this is just plain wrong. From year to year polls consistently show that around eight in 10 Americans reject the idea that someone should be forced to bankroll unwanted union boss activities just to keep his or her job.
In addition to falling short in protecting workers’ rights, forced-unionism states fell painfully behind their Right to Work counterparts in recovering from the economic disruption of Covid-19.
According to Labor Department stats from July, from April 2020 to April 2021, Right to Work states posted a recovery in manufacturing payroll jobs roughly 60% stronger by percentage than forced-unionism states had during the same time period.
It’s no surprise that Right to Work states passed the milestone just last year of now playing host to the majority of employed people in the United States, according to the Department of Labor’s Household Survey.
And of course, Right to Work does nothing to stop workers from affiliating with a union if they choose to voluntarily. In fact, Right to Work presses union bosses to become more accountable, as they know that they can’t depend on government-granted power to keep employee money rolling into their coffers, and that they must earn that support by being responsive to their needs.
The working men and women of New York and America as a whole deserve this kind of protection. So this Labor Day, consider the benefits of Right to Work and demand your elected officials embrace worker freedom and economic opportunity.
Mark Mix is president of the National Right to Work Committee and National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation.