Another Voice: Workers still face the injustice of forced union dues

America’s working men and women have faced unprecedented challenges over the course of the pandemic, and on Labor Day we shouldn’t only be remembering their dedication but redoubling our efforts to protect their individual rights in the workplace.

That means there is work to do in New York, because it is one of the 23 states lacking a Right to Work law. In your state, union officials are granted the power to legally threaten a worker to pay up or else be fired. By imposing a monopoly bargaining contract, all employees in a unionized workplace, even those who reject union membership, can be forced to pay union fees as a condition of employment.

While the landmark 2018 U.S. Supreme Court Janus v. AFSCME decision now protects all public sector workers from compelled union payments, private sector workers in New York and other forced-unionism states can still be required to fund union officials’ activities, even if they bitterly oppose the union’s so-called “representation.”

The vast majority of Americans recognize that this is just plain wrong. From year to year polls consistently show that around eight in 10 Americans reject the idea that someone should be forced to bankroll unwanted union boss activities just to keep his or her job.