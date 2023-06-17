Elder mistreatment is common. It is also hidden. It is serious, and it is a major public health problem. According to the National Council on Aging, approximately one in 10 Americans ages 60 and older have experienced some form of elder abuse. Some estimates range as high as 5 million older adults who are abused each year. One study estimated that only one in 24 cases of abuse are reported to authorities. Abusers are both women and men. In almost 60% of elder abuse and neglect incidents, the perpetrator is a family member. Two-thirds of perpetrators are adult children or spouses.

June is World Elder Abuse Awareness Month, an opportunity for communities to help older adults age fearlessly by promoting a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older persons. A coalition of local partners in Niagara County is leading this awareness campaign.

We want family members, neighbors and others to act without hesitation to report what they believe is elder abuse. If you suspect someone is in imminent danger, immediately call 911. For all other situations, call or email NY Connects Niagara County at 716-438-3030 or nyconnects@niagaracounty.com to report concerns to the Niagara County Office for the Aging or be connected with necessary support services.

Abuse comes in several forms including neglect, physical, emotional, financial or sexual. Emotional and behavioral signs include unusual changes in behavior, anxiety, unresponsiveness and sadness. Physical signs include broken bones, bruises, welts, sores, or burns, and poor living conditions. Financial elder abuse is marked by unusual changes in bank accounts, unpaid bills or fake signatures on financial statements.

Mistreatment of older people can have serious consequences, including physical injuries, premature mortality, cognitive decline and financial devastation.

We need to work together to create a supportive, informed community for people of all ages. Talk about it to your leaders and to your neighbors. Advocate for elder abuse prevention and intervention programs. Raise public awareness by conducting friendly calls, virtual presentations and distributing materials via mail and email about elder abuse through networks of senior centers, places of worship, medical networks, and other locations where seniors gather. Educate yourself and enable others to better recognize the warning signs.

Our community can and must create healthier and safer living environments for older adults, including their homes, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities.