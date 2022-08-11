Another Voice: New citizens inspire us with new faith in America

On August 4, I had the privilege of administering the oath of citizenship to 49 new citizens at Old Fort Niagara. It was one of the exceedingly rare occasions when everyone thinks I’m a great judge.

They came from all over: from Bangladesh, Belarus, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Burma, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, India, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Lebanon, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Panama, the Philippines, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Taiwan, Ukraine and Yemen. Dressed in their finest and beaming with pride and excitement, each of them declared “independence from all former allegiances and loyalties” and swore an oath to “support and defend the Constitution and Laws of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic”. Following the oath, a new citizen from Ukraine led us all in the Pledge of Allegiance.

For those not born here, the path to citizenship is by no means an easy one. Generally speaking, an applicant must have resided in the United States as a lawful permanent resident for at least five years, have been physically present in the United States for at least 30 months, be of good moral character, be able to speak, read, write and understand English, and have an understanding of the fundamentals of the history, guiding principles and form of government of the United States. They must pass a civics exam, containing brain teasers such as “What is meant by the rule of law?" "Why are there three branches of government?" "Who is your representative in Congress?" "What are two cabinet-level positions?" and "When did women get the right to vote?” How many native-born citizens would ace that test?

Regardless of one’s political persuasion, there are several reasons to be discouraged about the direction in which this country is headed. In many ways, things seem to be getting darker by the day. But what I witnessed on August 4 gives me hope for the future. In a speech given several years ago, President George W. Bush put it this way: “We have never been held together by blood or background. We are bound by things of the spirit, by shared commitments to common ideals. At our best, we practice empathy, imagining ourselves in the lives and circumstances of others. This is the bridge across our nation’s deepest divisions. And it is not merely a matter of tolerance, but of learning from the struggles and stories of our fellow citizens and finding our better selves in the process.”

We should take those words to heart. Our newest citizens know what the rest of us too often forget – that for all of this country’s faults (and there are many), we still have something special here. Let’s not let it slip away.

Jeremiah J. McCarthy is United States Magistrate Judge, Western Distict of New York.