ANDRES Gary N., Sr.

August 8, 2022 age 84, of Cheektowaga, NY. Husband of 62 years to Clara M. (nee Eichlinger) Andres; dearest father of late Dawn Andres, Donna (Ronald) Dinderski, Lori (Mike) Haefner and Gary Jr. (Amy) Andres; dear grandfather of Ryan, Matthew, Aaron (Kelly), Brody, Jennifer, Anna, Alexis, Michael, Garrett and great-grandfather of Gage and Joshua; son of the late Howard and Cecelia (nee Weber) Andres; brother of June (late George) Hain, Howard (Kay) and Douglas (Sheila) Andres; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, August 12th, at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., at 10 AM. Mr. Andres was a member of the FOE Aerie 2692, Cheektowaga Seniors, Couples Club, Friday Senior Bowlers and enjoyed golfing, hunting and the outdoors. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.