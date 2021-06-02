Tags
New Era's latest Major League Baseball headwear designs were so thoroughly mocked online that the company pulled the collection from the web.
Shannon’s legacy, including his theme song that became a top-10 hit, was recently celebrated in a Buffalo News story by local media historian Steve Cichon, who described him as “smooth, debonair and literally the boy next door.”
Police had not officially determined a cause of death as of early Sunday afternoon.
Two men were arrested and 1.5 kilos of cocaine, three loaded handguns and cash were seized.
Star Lotulelei, player vaccinations and the salary cap kick off this week's mailbag.
There were no witnesses to what happened, the Sheriff's Office said.
The two butted heads during nearly two years of often-contentious pretrial hearings and arguments in the case of Joseph H. Belstadt, who is charged with killing 17-year-old Mandy Steingasser of North Tonawanda in 1993.
Western New Yorkers are facing sticker shock at the rising prices for new home construction and home repairs.
"Let's get this over with so I can get on with my life," defendant Tramaine Sanchez, 25, said to the judge.
A new era began Friday for a vintage 1924 carousel whose remarkable journey included sitting in storage for 63 years before arriving at Canalside.
