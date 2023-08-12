Of Lancaster, NY August 9, 2023; beloved husband of Mildred J. (nee Giardina) Andolina; loving father of Russell "Rusty" (Judy) Andolina and Steve (Shannon) Andolina; cherished grandpa of Jacob, Ryan and Emma; dear brother of Tony (late Lucille) Andolina, Roseann (Jim) Mosier, Lydia (late Jimmy) Elliott and the late Daniel (Vi) Andolina and Paul (Gail) Andolina; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other loving family members. Family will be present to receive friends Monday from 3-7 pm at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where Funeral Services will follow at 7:00 pm. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com