ANDERSON Michael J. December 21, 2022, beloved husband of Caryn (Wolniewicz ) Anderson, loving father of Sophia and Evelyn Anderson, loving son of Michael and Susan (Ziemba) Anderson, brother of Ryan and Kevin Anderson. Friends and family may call on Wednesday from 3-7:00 pm at the JAMESW. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3155 Orchard Park Road in Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 9:30 am at St. Thomas Aquinas Church (please assemble at church). Interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Mike was a Detective for the Buffalo Police Department. Flowers are gratefully declined. Online register book and condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
