Kaitley Wozer arrived at the University at Buffalo’s nursing simulation lab ready to give birth.

She wore black tights under a hospital gown, strapped an injection pad to her left thigh “so they can give me shots” and donned MamaNatalie, a birthing simulator that delivers a baby manikin complete with “placenta” and fake blood.

“This is my uterus,” Wozer said, positioning the polyurethane womb over her abdomen. “We can fill the chamber with blood to replicate a hemorrhage, and we even make red Jell-O to simulate blood clots.”

Wozer, a graduate assistant studying for her nurse practitioner degree at UB, just spent her third semester using MamaNatalie to train nursing undergrads in labor and delivery.

This past semester, she performed nine simulated childbirths to give future nurses experience practicing what they learned in class, working in teams and using clinical judgment skills in an urgent situation – a rapid labor and potentially life-threatening postpartum complications.

It’s all part of a changing future for students training to become nurses.

Simulations using tools like MamaNatalie will play a greater role in nursing education now that Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a new law to allow nursing students to substitute them for up to 30% of the minimum 500-plus hours of clinical experience.

“This type of training will be growing exponentially,” said James Cozza, simulation coordinator at the UB School of Nursing. The future of simulation will include more patient actors like Wozer, “who can give nonverbal cues during the exercise and input on how they felt afterward,” he said.

Well-designed simulations are a way to ease a nursing shortage that has worsened since Covid-19. Projections forecast a crisis by 2030 if nursing schools can’t graduate more nurses into the workforce more quickly.

With short-staffed hospitals struggling to offer supervised clinical nursing rotations to students, realistic simulation exercises work well to fill the gap, said Kelly Foltz-Ramos, assistant professor and director of simulation at UB nursing.

A 2014 study showed that swapping up to half of clinical training with simulation had no ill effects on nursing performance or licensing exam pass rates. That prompted many states to allow part of clinical to take place in sim labs, Foltz-Ramos said.

In adopting the new law, New York becomes the 32nd state to allow simulation to substitute for some clinical experience, she said.

UB has operated its sim lab for more than 15 years and has contributed to several studies showing the benefits of simulation in nursing education – including having a patient “die” after an unsuccessful intervention, prompting conversations about death and dying, how to care for the patient’s family and self-care. Students experienced the labor and delivery simulations at UB as high-pressure situations that can mean life or death to a real patient.

Santo Caruana and Hanna Chmielowiec volunteered to go first, while their fellow students observed on video monitor.

In the initial scenario, Wozer was a 26-year-old patient named Maria Rodriguez about to have her second child.

“The patient is having contractions every three minutes,” the nurse going off duty said on video. “Her husband is deployed, so she’s alone. She is 4 centimeters dilated and she wants a vaginal birth. She is on the fetal monitor.”

Wozer, a labor and delivery nurse, portrays childbirth “by channeling my patients.” She also had a baby girl a year ago that she described as “a nurse curse – 36 hours of labor and an induction.” As she lay in the hospital bed, a team in the control room programmed her monitors and cued her by earphone.

As Caruana logged into her health records and Chmielowiec checked her blood pressure, Wozer started groaning. Caruana glanced at the monitor and said, “Her contractions are every 60 to 80 seconds.”

He coached Wozer to breathe as Chmielowiec rubbed her back. When Wozer said, “I feel like I have to go to the bathroom,” Caruana said, “we need you to lie back in bed. Feeling like you have to poop is a sign of late-stage labor.”

Chmielowiec examined MamaNatalie and said, “The baby is definitely crowning.” Caruana called the delivering physician, played by graduate assistant Noah Bourne, who came in saying, “I need one of you on either side of her, pull her legs back,” and told her to push.

“Good push, you’re doing great, you’re doing amazing!” Caruana said as Wozer screamed.

“It’s a girl!” Bourne said, catching the “baby,” then coached her through delivering the placenta to end the simulation.

“How did that feel?” Cozza asked the students. “Great!” they said.

Asked what went well, the students said Chmielowiec held the patient’s hand and rubbed her back while Caruana communicated with her about her history.

“It’s a good way to bond with the patient,” said Wozer, back in her role as nurse. “And you may get some good information, like the patient may say, ‘Oh, yeah, I bled out really bad with my first.’”

The debriefing included how to measure contractions, decelerations in fetal heart rate, palpating the uterus and when’s a good time to call for an epidural, among other questions.

The next two simulations challenged students to recognize postpartum complications: Preeclampsia, a spike in blood pressure that can lead to liver and kidney failure, and hemorrhage, the No. 1 cause of maternal death in childbirth.

In the first, nursing students Zhi Jia Zhu and Lindsay Doyle found Wozer complaining of a headache and that the light bothered her eyes. Seconds later she had abdominal pain.

“Did we get her blood pressure?” Zhu asked. “Yes, it’s a little high,” Doyle said as the numbers on the BP monitor climbed to 175/115 – dangerously high. Doyle called Bourne, who told her to push 2 milligrams of a blood pressure drug, labetalol, over two minutes.

The patient’s BP was even higher as they slowly injected the medication into her IV line. “You are at risk of postpartum preeclampsia and this medicine will help,” Doyle explained. The students were visibly nervous until her BP began to drop.

This time when Cozza asked, “How did that feel?” Doyle said, “Awful!”

“Her headache was really bad. She was having abdominal pain and sensitivity to light, and we didn’t figure out what it was until her blood pressure went really high.”

“Even though you were not sure what was going on, you did recognize there was an issue,” Cozza said.

Preeclampsia occurs more in pregnancy, but is still a threat for up to six weeks after delivery, Wozer said.

“Especially postpartum, because the focus is on the new baby, we may tend to overlook that headache or abdominal pain,” she said.

The last simulation used MamaNatalie’s fake blood to expose students Trinity Rybarczyk and Giselle Wat to a hemorrhage. They were ready.

As they checked Wozer’s vitals, she said she picked the baby up and “felt, like, a gush.” Rybarczyk lifted the blankets and said, “It looks like a bit much. We’re going to call a provider.”

At the debriefing, Cozza said, “This scenario was high on your radar.”

“It was, because postpartum hemorrhage has been stressed so highly in our classes,” Wat said. That prompted questions about risk factors for hemorrhage, how to gauge blood loss and how to contract blood vessels using medication and massage.

Over less than four hours, the students said they absorbed a wealth of knowledge.

“It was a great refresher,” Wat said. “Everything that happened was something I learned in class but didn’t know how to apply till today.”

“I really like the debriefing, because the simulation goes so fast in there that you kind of black out and instinct takes over,” Doyle said. “Debriefing gives you a way to look at, ‘Oh, that makes sense,’ or ‘I should have done this’ and process it.”

Cozza said two students who did the same sim last year applied it to diagnose preeclampsia in a new mom they were discharging from a hospital during clinical.

“They recognized the signs, called the provider and the patient was readmitted,” he said. “It’s not an overstatement to say they probably saved her life.”