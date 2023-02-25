AMATO Giuseppina (nee Collana) Of Williamsville, entered into rest on February 23, 2023 at age 91. Beloved wife of the late Carmelo Amato; devoted mother of Joanne (John) Intorre, Petrina (Michael) Ross, Carmen (Mary Jo Price-Williams) Amato and Maria Amato; cherished grandmother of Frank (Francine) Intorre and Carmen Intorre; loving daughter of the late Salvatore and Pietra (nee Falsone) Collana; dear sister of Carmelo (Josephine) Collana, the late Charles (Giovanna) Collana and the late John (late Carmella) Collana; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dinah Jargiello for her loving support and care. Relatives and friends may visit PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, on Sunday (February 26, 2023) from 4-7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, on Monday (February 27, 2023) at 8:45 am. Please assemble at church. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerobertspernafuneral.com.