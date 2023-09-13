Of Williamsville, NY entered into rest on September 8, 2023 at age 101. Wife of the late Oliver V. Allen and the late James H. Kane; devoted mother of Priscilla (late James) Koch; cherished grandmother of Laura (Keith) Jedlikowski and John (Megan) Koch; adored GG of Kylie, Kennedy, Kelsey, Jimmy and Penny; loving daughter of the late Sylvia and late William Reyburn; dear sister of the late William (late Myra) Reyburn and the late Virginia (late William) Kirkpatrick; cherished aunt of William (Joyce) Reyburn, Lynne Reyburn, Melanie (Jack David) Kirkpatrick, Holly (late Gary) Whiting and the late Robin (Robert) Koves; also survived by great-nieces, greatnephews, and dear family friend Dennis Fleischauer. Relatives and friends may visit DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY 14051 on Friday (September 15, 2023) from 4:306:30 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday (September 16, 2023) at 10 am. Private interment Elmlawn Cemetery. If desired, contributions in Barbara's Memory may be made to the Beechwood Blocher Foundation, 2235 Millersport Hwy., Getzville, NY 14068. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.