Of Clarence, NY, entered into rest September 15, 2022. Beloved daughter of the late Jacob and Helen Akiki; devoted sister of Marie (Michel) Maouad, late Jacob Akiki, late Joseph (Linda) Akiki and late Vincent (Marion) Akiki; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), Amherst, NY. Relatives and friends may visit St. John Maron Church, 2040 Wehrle Dr., Williamsville, NY, on Tuesday at 9 AM, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
AKIKI Theresa A.
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
On birthday, Kelly Pegula posts childhood photo with mom Kim and says it's 'been a rough few months'
It was Kelly's first post on Instagram since a March 25 photo from the Miami Open, a tennis tournament that her older sister, Jessie, was playing in.
The company said it's aware the app is popular, but it is losing too much money to keep it going.
Four Buffalo residents were arrested late Monday night after officers stopped a burglary in progress at a car dealership, Batavia police reported.
The stabbing took place at about noon at the school located at 75 W. Huron St.
Joel Allen was joined on the field by wife Lavonne. Both were wearing Allen's No. 17 Bills jerseys.
That tally far exceeds the initial estimate of about $3 million by more than 16-fold.
A former high school coach has been sentenced by Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to 364 days in jail for exchanging sexually explicit messages with a juvenile in 2015, District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.
Norah Fletchall did not indicate why she resigned, but said, "I'm looking forward to my next professional endeavor."
The heavens have spoken ... and they appear to be saying "Go Bills!"
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct by the NFL for taunting Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey after Diggs' touchdown in the Bills' season-opening victory, according to NFL Media.