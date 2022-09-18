 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AKIKI Theresa A.

Of Clarence, NY, entered into rest September 15, 2022. Beloved daughter of the late Jacob and Helen Akiki; devoted sister of Marie (Michel) Maouad, late Jacob Akiki, late Joseph (Linda) Akiki and late Vincent (Marion) Akiki; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), Amherst, NY. Relatives and friends may visit St. John Maron Church, 2040 Wehrle Dr., Williamsville, NY, on Tuesday at 9 AM, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com

