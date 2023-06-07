Fred Hall - Buffalo Resident (Working out in Delaware Park on the morning of 06/07/23) doing sit ups and exercises with his friend Kevin Smith.

"Definitely not a good situation for people with respiratory issues."

"I think people should definitely keep their N-95 masks handy if they are part of an at-risk population: COPD, lung cancer, asthma or anything of that sort."

"I saw that it's not good to be outside. They shut down after school activities at many schools for today. They are all canceled. They are advising anyone in the city at risk to stay inside."

Evans Summer - Buffalo Resident (Working out in Delaware Park)

"Didn't think about it" until I asked him about it.

Kevin Smith - Buffalo Resident

"You can't enjoy the weather because you are inhaling and breathing in the smoke."

"There are kids out here playing and breathing this stuff in. This is really bad, it's even covering the sun."

Tony Mich - Buffalo Resident

"I think it's terrible. I think climate control, and everything needs to be fixed. These countries need to come together."

"This stuff in the air we have to breath 24/7. It's coming in our houses to all the way through our windows, air conditions and fans. It's coming in doors."

"Right now, we are at the park working out and can't breathe the air because we have to keep pulling our masks down to cover our faces because we don't want to breathe this stuff in."

"I am concerned but I can't let it miss with my routine. The government fails us every day with different types of things."

Sasha Pierce - Buffalo Resident (Walking in the park)

- "I am outside right now so I honestly don't have a problem with it. But you can tell that the air is definitely a lot thicker. Coming outside, you can smell the smoke. If you want to come outside, I think it's all at your own risk."

- "You can either stay in the house or not stay in the house because of the air. I don't think you are going to walk outside and fall on the ground because you are breathing in the air. But everybody is different."

- "I think you come outside at your own risk. That is how I feel about it."

- Works out in East Aurora. Heard about the issue through work (word of mouth). Firsthand saw and smelled all the smoke on the golf course. Pierce thought to herself "What the hell is this." Didn't know what was going at the time. However, she heard it was the result of smoke coming from Canada.

- Didn't get too worried about it upon initially hearing about it.

- "I think do as you please. The government is going to tell you things to warn you but I think do as you please at this point."