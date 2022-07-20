 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AHMED Elizabeth Frances

Entered into eternal rest on July 16, 2022. She leaves to cherish her memories with a host of loving family and friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 23, 2022, 10 AM, at Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church, 790 Humboldt Parkway, Funeral Service to follow at 11 AM. Rev. Jason Keith, officiating. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery, Serenity Mausoleum. Arrangements by THOMAST. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street. Online condolences can be shared at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com

