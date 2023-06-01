Called from labor to reward on May 27, 2023. Loving husband of the late Evelyn Christine (nee Stanley) Adams; cherished father of Peter Adams, John Robert (Mildred) Adams DMA, Benjamin Gary (Patricia) Adams, Evelyn Denise Burgess, Edna Patricia Adams M.D., Cynthia Lisa (Darnell) Rice, Timothy Martin (Tiffany) Adams M.D., the late Paul David (Kathy) Adams PhD, and the late Julius Gregg (Carmon) Adams PhD; also survived by a host of grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Saturday June 3, 2023 11 AM 12 Noon at First Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine Street, Buffalo, New York, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Reverend Jonathan R. Staples, officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York 14211.
ADAMS Deacon Peter William
