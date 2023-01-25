ADAMS Anne M. (nee Connerton)

Of Snyder, NY & Providence, RI on January 21, 2023. Beloved wife of the late William E. Adams, Jr.; loving mother of William E., III (Karen), James (Diane) and Patricia (Norman Stoerr) Adams; grandmother of Joanna (Phil) Erford and Elizabeth (Bradley, M.D.) Fairfield, Tara Moodie and Matthew (Brittany) Stoerr; great-grandmother of five; cherished daughter of the late James F. and Edana (nee Ilg) Connerton; dear sister of the late James F. (Barbara) Connerton; also survived by several nieces, nephews and loving friends and neighbors. As per Anne's wishes, there is no prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday morning, January 27th at 9:30 AM in Christ the King Church (30 Lamarck Dr., Snyder). Please assemble at church. For those unable to attend, you can Livestream the Mass via https://www.CTKSnyder. org. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. The family wishes to thank Hospice Team 4 and to her main caregiver, Kavita Singh, for her exceptional loving care. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com