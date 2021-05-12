ACTUAL [BN] Food & Drink newsletter May 12, 2021: Team culture at Community Beer Works

After pulling together, the Community Beer Works crew sailed through the roughest economic seas in recent history and made it largely intact, keeping 95% of its 30-plus person staff.

One farewell was to co-founder Ethan Cox, who left the management team to pursue “exciting cool new things in his professional and personal life.” He remains an owner.

One of the ways the brewery forges teamwork is by encouraging each employee to try their hand at making beer. The Employee Concept series puts the power of the brewery team behind making their dream come true. These are small batches, but as real as any beer the company sells.

Cellarman Matthew Singletary drew up Peach Cobbler pilsner to celebrate his favorite dessert, and cans of the resulting fruity pilsner left the brewery with Singletary’s picture on the side.

Maybe that’s one clue to why people stick around: At Community Beer Works, employees are paid in cash and credit.

