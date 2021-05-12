ACTUAL [BN] Food & Drink newsletter May 12, 2021: Team culture at Community Beer Works

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
May 12, 2021
Community Beer Works looks forward to summer
When Community Beer Works reopens its taproom June 4, it will mark the craft brewer’s return to something like normal.
When the pandemic hit, the company had three sources of revenue: beer canned for sale in stores, kegs sold wholesale to restaurants and bars, and the taproom at 520 7th St., where customers could mingle and relax while enjoying a pint and a bite, said co-founder Chris Smith.
With establishments closed and the taproom mothballed, that left cans. The brewery crew brainstormed ways to expand hand-to-hand sales, including expansion of home delivery. Since then, more than 700 customers have availed themselves of the brewery’s promise to deliver fresh beer to their doorstep. “We set a level of service, and it’s become a big part of our business,” he said.
Coming next month: a beer subscription program.
In a series of partnerships with restaurants and others, Community Beer Works took their work to the people. “We set up on street corners, and pizzerias,” Smith said. “We were somewhere, even in the freezing cold, seven days a week.”
After pulling together, the Community Beer Works crew sailed through the roughest economic seas in recent history and made it largely intact, keeping 95% of its 30-plus person staff.
One farewell was to co-founder Ethan Cox, who left the management team to pursue “exciting cool new things in his professional and personal life.” He remains an owner.
One of the ways the brewery forges teamwork is by encouraging each employee to try their hand at making beer. The Employee Concept series puts the power of the brewery team behind making their dream come true. These are small batches, but as real as any beer the company sells.
Cellarman Matthew Singletary drew up Peach Cobbler pilsner to celebrate his favorite dessert, and cans of the resulting fruity pilsner left the brewery with Singletary’s picture on the side.
Maybe that’s one clue to why people stick around: At Community Beer Works, employees are paid in cash and credit.
DINING REVIEWS
Wok & Roll: General Tso’s chicken is available, but this Amherst Chinese veteran serves up rarer commodities, well worth a detour, on its Cantonese menu. Casseroles like spicy beef with daikon are a strength, and crispy shrimp in a drift of garlicky breadcrumbs. The little dishes called dim sum invite you to wrap lettuce leaves around caramelized minced chicken, peel open lotus-leaf-wrapped sticky rice, and dip juicy dumplings into black vinegar and slivered ginger. Read more
Next week: Hydraulic Hearth: Count the Larkin Square pizzeria and bar among the operations inviting customers to take matters like plates and silverware into their own hands. Order at the bar, and settle in for the long-delayed time with friends. One of the best Buffalo chicken pizzas I’ve met in ages, plus a white pie dolloped with ricotta and fragrant with basil, put these much-improved pies on my pizza map.
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Pods back Canalside: Pizza Plant's downtown location, 125 Main St., in the Courtyard by Marriott Canalside reopened Tuesday, bringing its craft beer enclave back to life, with an abbreviated menu. Read more
Prosit reopens: With German dishes scarce these days, consider Janice Schlau's small-batch approach to German and Polish cooking, which keeps folks showing up to 32 North Cayuga Road, Williamsville.
Kasseler rippchen, smoked bone-in pork chop, konigsberger klopse, meatballs in gravy with capers and parsley, and Schlaubraten, the chef's own version of sauerbraten, are $11 with one side, $13 with two. Sides include potato pancakes, sauerkraut, potato dumplings, and braised red cabbage. Cash only. Patio seating available.
Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Phone: 716-239-5742. Read more
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
Plates down, curtain up: Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre is back, at 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga. Jay Desiderio runs the stage, his nephews run the kitchen, and dinner and a show is $56 to $66 depending on your choice of entree. Shows are Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. For reservations call 716-395-3207.
Chandler night moves: The Chandler Street Saturday market has moved later to follow the farmers markets opening for the season. Behind 37 and 27 Chandler St., from 3 to 8 p.m., explore vendors of food and more, including Southern Junction and Flat 12 mushrooms. Read more
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: I was wondering if you can recommend any new good Burmese or Thai restaurants in the Western New York area. A friend of mind is looking to go out to a new Burmese or Thai restaurant on her birthday.
--Alva Hill, Buffalo
A: If you’re looking for dine-in, I would suggest Jasmine Thai, 1330 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, for Thai. Sun Williamsville, 5759 Main St., and Lime House, 424 Evans St., Amherst for Burmese. Chin Hills (Elmwood Avenue, Tonawanda) has good Burmese and Korean dishes.
Many of my other favorites (Lin Restaurant for Burmese, Cozy Thai and Thai Orchid for Thai) are takeout only at present.
Send restaurant tips and food questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com.
