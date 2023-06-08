Bandits set celebrationThe Buffalo Bandits have announced their plans for their championship celebration June 15 at Alumni Plaza.

The free event begin at 5 p.m. with players on the main stage to address the fans.

Fans can enjoy music, food and drinks, a face-painting station, a balloon twister and a performance by the Bandettes, and buy new championship merchandise. Photo opportunities with a “2023 NLL Champs” light and balloon display, and a 360 Fan Cam also will be available, the team said in a news release.

Free parking will be available in the KeyBank Center ramp and the surface lot between Mississippi Street and Baltimore Street.

The Bandits will be collecting nonperishable food donations for FeedWNY. The first 1,000 fans to donate will receive a Bandits championship poster.

At 6:15, the Bandits will lead a procession along Washington Street to Sahlen Field, where the Bisons are hosting Lacrosse Night at the Ballpark. NLL Finals MVP Dhane Smith will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Fans attending the Bisons game can have their photo taken with the NLL Cup from 7-8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for the Bisons game. The Bandits said their season ticketholders should check their email for ticket offers and more.

Belmont Park to get makeoverThe home of the third and final leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown is finally getting a major makeover.

A little over a year from now, after it hosts the Belmont Stakes in 2024, Belmont Park is set to undergo a $455 million renovation of everything from the track surfaces to a new, smaller grandstand more fit for the sport in the modern era.

Once completed, the track should host the best horses in the world for a Breeders’ Cup in the not-too-distant future, but the expected construction timeline raises the question of where the 2025 Belmont will take place. New York Racing Association president and CEO Dave O’Rourke expects a clearer answer on that in the coming months when the project is further along.

The 1 1/2-mile race known as “the test of the champion” has been run before at Aqueduct in Queens, from 1963-67 when Belmont Park was last being renovated. It has never been run at Saratoga in upstate New York before, and that is an intriguing possibility.

Notre Dame AD steps downJack Swarbrick will step down as Notre Dame’s athletic director next year after a 16-year run in which he helped the school maintain the football program’s independent status amid unprecedented realignment by some of the top conferences in the nation.

Notre Dame announced Thursday that NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua will succeed Swarbrick. Bevacqua, a 1993 Notre Dame alumnus, will join the university July 1 as a special assistant to the president for athletics before taking over the athletic department sometime in the first quarter of 2024.

Notre Dame officials noted that Bevacqua has been NBC’s chief steward of the network’s exclusive broadcast rights agreement with Fighting Irish football. This year will mark the 33rd season that NBC has been the home for Notre Dame football home games.

Paul, Norgaard set paceYannik Paul of Germany and Niklas Norgaard of Denmark set the pace with 7-under 65s in the first round of the Scandinavian Mixed event on Thursday as women and men played on the same course for one prize fund and trophy.

The leading female player was Trichat Cheenglab of Thailand, who was in a four-person group a stroke off the lead after a round of 66.

The co-sanctioned event on the men’s European tour and the Ladies European Tour features a field of 78 men and 78 women playing in the same groups, with Swedish player Linn Grant producing one of the big stories of 2022 by winning the tournament by nine strokes. She become the first female winner of a European tour event.

From News staff and wire services.