Schneider keys Bisons’ winDavis Schneider went 4-for-5 with two home runs and drove in four runs on Sunday to lead the Buffalo Bisons to a 12-1 victory over Toledo Mud Hens at Toledo, Ohio.

The Bisons (29-34) will take Monday off and begin a six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at home against Syracuse.

After Toledo (26-36) scored a run in the first inning, it was all Buffalo from there. The Bisons took the lead for good with five runs in the third inning, highlighted by a two-run double by Spencer Horwitz and an RBI single from Otto Lopez.

Schneider hit a solo shot to right field in the fourth for a 6-1 lead then doubled home Ernie Clement in the sixth. Schneider scored on another RBI single from Lopez.

Schneider led off the eighth with his second homer of the game to give Buffalo a 9-1 lead. The Herd capped off their winning by scoring three times in the ninth as Schneider and Horwitz drew bases-loaded walks and Lopez singled to score Clement.

Lopez finished 3-for-5 with three RBI and Danny Jansen went 3-for-5 with two doubles a run scored. Horwitz was 2-for-5 with three RBI.

Zach Thompson (3-4) picked up the win, allowing one earned run on four hits over five innings. He struck out three.

Bradley inducted into boxing hallTimothy Bradley Jr. remembers being in England on the night before his first title fight, when his wife started speaking to him in a tone more concerning than usual.

“I knew something was up and she said: ‘We only have 11 dollars in our bank account. I spent our last 300 to get here. You must win. You’ve got to win,’” Bradley recalled.

He did, a moment that gave Bradley the motivation that guided him the rest of his career and ultimately all the way to the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

The former two-division champion was part of the 10-member class enshrined Sunday in at ceremony at the Turning Stone Resort Casino. Carl Froch, a four-time super middleweight titlist, had a message similar to Bradley’s in saying that talent alone wasn’t what got him into the museum in Canastota.

“Like I said, I didn’t win them all, but what I never did was quit,” Froch said. “Champions, world champions, don’t quit. And quitters don’t get inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.”

Mexico’s Rafael Marquez, like Bradley a two-division champion, also was enshrined.

Laura Serrano, Mexico’s first female boxing champion and the first women’s boxing Hall of Famer, and Alicia Ashley, a Jamaican who became the oldest woman to win a title at 48 and boxed until she was 50, were inducted from the women’s modern category.

Tiger Jack Fox, Pone Kingpetch and women’s trailblazer JoAnn Hagen were inducted posthumously.

Horse dies at BelmontAnother horse has died after racing at Belmont Park, the second fatality in 24 hours after the Belmont Stakes.

Mashnee Girl fell near the quarter pole and sustained a catastrophic injury to her left front leg, according to New York Racing Association spokesman Pat McKenna. The 5-year-old mare was euthanized due to the severity of the injury.

McKenna said in a statement that a necropsy will be performed at Cornell University, with the results to be analyzed by Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) officials, as well as the New York State equine medical director.

Mashnee Girl was trained by Mark Hennig, whose Excursionniste suffered a catastrophic left front leg injury in the 13th race on grass Saturday at Belmont, the final race on the Belmont Stakes card. Excursionniste had to be euthanized.

The latest death is the fourth at Belmont Park during the spring-summer meet that began on May 4.

Murray captures tourneyAndy Murray hailed his “perfect start to the grass season” as the three-time Grand Slam champion stepped up preparations for Wimbledon in style.

The 36-year-old Murray became the oldest grass-court champion at an ATP Challenger Tour event, beating Austrian Jurij Rodionov 6-3, 6-2 Sunday in the final of the Lexus Surbiton Trophy to earn a seeded position at Wimbledon next month.

It was his first singles title on grass since winning Wimbledon in 2016.

Nunes wins, retiresAmanda Nunes beat Irene Aldana by unanimous decision at UFC 289 on Saturday night to hold on to her bantamweight title before announcing her retirement.

Nunes dominated the fight, landing far more hits than her opponent, while Aldana’s corner repeatedly encouraged their fighter to go on the offensive.

Charles Oliveira won by TKO in the co-main event against Beneil Dariush in the lightweight bout to set up a potential title fight against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi in the fall.

