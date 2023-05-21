ROCHESTER – Such was the efficiency Brooks Koepka showed Sunday at Oak Hill Country Club on his way to a third PGA Championship victory that it wasn’t a mega-long putt or green-side chip-in or even fairway hole-out that defined his final round.

No, it was two saves – a bogey and a par – that were arguably the only two anxious moments over four hours of composure-fueled shot-making by Koepka, who never gave up the lead, shooting a five-under 67 to post a score of 9-under, two shots better than Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland, who shot 65 and 68, respectively.

Koepka’s comeback is complete, part 1: He won four majors (two U.S. Opens and PGA Championships apiece) in a span of 23 months in 2017-18, but then he battled knee and hip injuries. Last year, he finished missed cut, tied for 55th, solo 55th and missed cut in the majors.

Koepka’s comeback is complete, part 2: He entered the final round of last month’s Masters with a four-shot lead and lost by four to Jon Rahm.

Koepka became only the 20th player to win five major championships.

“It’s tough to grasp that situation while you’re still in it,” he said. “Probably when I’m retired, I can look back and kind of reflect on all of that. Right now, I’m trying to collect as many things as I can.”

Koepka started the round with a one-shot lead over Hovland and Corey Conners. Birdies on Nos. 2-3 grew the lead to three shots, but consecutive bogeys on Nos. 6-7 gave that right back, and Koepka led Hovland by one shot for most of the day.

Now about those two saves …

On the par-3 11th, Koepka badly mishit his tee shot, which was buried in the sand and close to the bunker’s facing. No matter, he made the pop-up shot look easy and he two-putted from 12 1/2 feet for bogey. But it could have been much worse.

On the par-5 13th, Koepka’s third shot from only 117 yards came up short of the green, but he was able to get up-and-down from 61 feet for a par.

Koepka essentially clinched victory on No. 16.

Hovland’s tee shot found a fairway bunker. His second shot plugged into the wall of the bunker, forcing him to take a shot and try again and he missed a 20-foot putt for bogey, ending his hopes. A Koepka one-shot lead had instantly turned into four shots.

“I felt like I played really solid golf,” Hovland said. “I gave myself a lot of looks. When I was out of position, I made some great short-game shots and got out with a par, but Brooks was hard to catch.”

Yes, Brooks was, particularly when he wasn’t giving his competitors any openings. He birdied Nos. 12, 14 and 16, and his bogey on 17 was no biggie since his lead had grown to four.

Scheffler, the halfway leader, saw his hopes derailed Saturday (4-over through the first seven holes) and even though he had only one final-round bogey, he could never get any closer to Koepka than two shots.

“In order to win these tournaments, the putts have to fall in,” Scheffler said. “I hit a lot of good putts this week, but they didn’t fall. I put up a good fight.”

Cam Davis (65), Kurt Kitayama (65) and Byrson DeChambeau (70) tied for third at 3-under. Only 11 players finished under par. Conners, one shot behind Koepka, to start the day, faded to a tie for 12th (75). Rory McIlroy shot a third consecutive 69 to finish tied for seventh (2-under).

The most popular player on the course all weekend was arguably California club professional Michael Block. He needed a top-15 finish to clinch a spot in next year’s event, but had no birdies through the first 14 holes. But he drained a hole in one on No. 15 and parred the 18th on a miraculous up-and-down from well off the green. He tied for 15th.

McIlroy, his playing partner, was first to recognize Block’s ace had flown straight into the cup. Even as he started walking off the tee box, Block was asking bystanders if it was in fact a hole in one.

“The atmosphere out there, playing with Michael, was unbelievable,” McIlroy said. “Being in this position as a club pro and playing so well and competing into the latter stages of a major championship, it was really impressive. It was nice to go out there and share the course with him for 18 holes.”

Koepka’s fifth major tied him with Seve Ballesteros, Peter Thomson and Byron Nelson and only one behind Phil Mickelson, Lee Trevino and Nick Faldo. His third PGA Championship title tied him with Gene Sarazen and Sam Snead for fourth behind Walter Hagen/Jack Nicklaus (five) and Tiger Woods (four).

Moving to LIV Golf meant a limited schedule for Koepka and more time to get back to full health and full form. The Masters was a glimpse of what he could do on the major-championship stage and this week, he followed an opening-round two-over 72 with a 66-66-67 tour de force.

“This is definitely special and probably the most meaningful of them all,” said Koepka, citing his injury issues. “It feels good to be back and get No. 5.”