Flames promote Huska

The Calgary Flames have promoted from within for their next head coach. Ryan Huska takes over after five years as a Flames assistant.

The 47-year-old replaces Darryl Sutter, who was fired in May. Calgary has changed head coaches five times in eight years. The hiring of Huska is new general manager Craig Conroy’s first major move.

Huska previously coached Calgary’s AHL affiliate for four seasons and was behind the bench of the Western Hockey League’s Kelowna Rockets for seven.

The Flames went inside the organization to fill both the GM and head coaching positions. Conroy was an assistant to Brad Treliving, who didn’t sign an extension with Calgary and was hired as Toronto Maple Leafs GM on May 31, for nine seasons.

Among Huska’s priorities in 2023-24 will be getting more out of Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau.

The Flames signed Kadri as a free agent and Huberdeau arrived in a blockbuster trade with the Panthers last summer that saw Matthew Tkachuk go to Florida. Neither Kadri nor Huberdeau, signed by Calgary for a combined 15 years and $133 million, meshed well with Sutter, and their production was well below their career highs.

Mbappe nixes extension

Kylian Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain he will not take up the option of a 12-month extension on his contract, which expires at the end of next season.

The France superstar confirmed his decision in a letter to PSG, a person with knowledge of the correspondence told the Associated Press. The AP also reported that PSG would not allow Mbappe to leave as a free agent, raising the possibility of an immediate bidding war by other clubs and potential transfer this summer.

The French club, which is owned by Qatar Sports Investments, has already seen Lionel Messi leave for nothing in return, with the Argentine great making a stunning move to MLS team Inter Miami.

There is also uncertainty about the future of another PSG star — Brazil international Neymar.

But the potential departure of the 24-year-old Mbappe would be the greatest loss to PSG, given that he is a national icon and has the potential to be soccer's biggest star.

Man City celebrates

Champagne and rain poured as Manchester City's players celebrated winning the treble of major trophies with an open-top bus parade through the city center in front of tens of thousands of fans.

The start of the evening parade was delayed because of what City called “adverse weather conditions and lightning storms” but two blue buses — complete with the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies aboard — eventually wound their way through the city streets, with the players and cigar-smoking manager Pep Guardiola wearing T-shirts bearing the words “Treble Winners.”

"It had to be the best parade with this rain, otherwise this is not Manchester," Guardiola said after the squad reached a stage on St. Peter’s Square in the middle of Manchester, led by a shirtless Erling Haaland and Ruben Dias with three medals around his neck.

City beat Inter Milan, 1-0, in the Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday to complete the treble and emulate the achievement of Manchester United's class of 1998-99. It was a first Champions League title for City, along with a fifth Premier League title in six years and a second FA Cup in Guardiola's seven-year reign.

Sooners star to transfer

Just days after leading Oklahoma's softball team to its third straight national title, pitcher Jordy Bahl announced on social media that she is transferring and heading back to her home state of Nebraska.

Bahl is from Papillion, a suburb of Omaha. She said in the post that she’s homesick and wants to help grow the sport in a state she feels is overlooked at all levels of softball.

“For the last 2 years, despite the amazing opportunities and accomplishments, my love for home and the acknowledgement of my foundation have grown,” she wrote. “Being away from these things has been very tough.”

Bahl was a first-team National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American this season and a Top 10 finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. She finished this season with a 22-1 record and an 0.90 ERA. In 2022, she was NFCA Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-American. In her two years at Oklahoma, she won two national titles and finished with a 44-2 record.

She pitched 24 2/3 scoreless innings at this year's Women’s College World Series and was named its Most Outstanding Player. She went 4-0 at the World Series in Oklahoma City and earned the save in the decisive championship series victory in Game 2 against Florida State.

Bahl did not say which school she will play for, but there are three Division I programs in the state: Nebraska, Creighton and Omaha.

