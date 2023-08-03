A $764 million pension fund payout from the federal government will safeguard benefits for over 19,000 upstate union members, including workers and retirees at Tops Markets.

About $400 million of the economic benefit will flow to about 8,000 to 10,000 workers and retirees from Western New York at employers such as Tops, Sahlen’s and Wardynski’s, said Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo.

“This will have a have profound impact, obviously, on their lives,” Higgins said. “These folks aren’t going to take these pension benefits and sock them away for a rainy day. They’re going to be spending that, and it’s going to be creating demand in the local economy. And where you have demand, you have growth.”

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local One Pension Fund, a multiemployer plan, was projected to go insolvent and run out of money in 2026.

Had the plan become insolvent, the fund participants’ benefits would have been reduced to the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. guaranteed levels, which are about 15% below the benefits payable under the plan’s terms, said Gordon Hartogensis, director of the PBGC, which serves as a federal backstop for pension plans.

In April, the UFCW fund in April applied for funding through the American Rescue Plan’s Special Financial Assistance program, which supports severely underfunded multiemployer pension plans. The PBGC approved its application.

“Today’s action means that (the Special Financial Assistance program) will continue to pay retirement benefits without reduction for many, many years into the future,” Hartogensis said.

Prior to 2008, the UFCW pension fund was fully funded and had no trouble meeting its obligations, said Frank DeRiso, president of UFCW Local One.

After the Great Recession struck, the pension fund took a financial hit from investment losses. Fund trustees and employers followed guidelines from the U.S. Department of Labor and the PBGC to keep the plan solvent, DeRiso said.

But a new challenge arose in 2018, when Tops filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Union members approved an agreement that called for a reduction in pension benefits once the fund ran out of money, which also helped clear the way for Tops to emerge from bankruptcy.

As it turned out, the members’ pension benefits were never cut, and the $764 million payout will prevent those cuts from happening, DeRiso said.

“This doesn’t make our members wealthy,” he said. “Our members aren’t going to go out and by homes or lavish vacations. This allows them to pay their bills, pay their mortgages and survive.”

Sen. Charles Schumer, D-NY, called the workers covered by the UFCW plan the “beating heart of Upstate New York’s food and commercial industry,” and said the pension payout would protect benefits the members earned through a lifetime of work.

Special Assistance Fund money has been approved for over 750,000 workers and retirees around the country, said Gene Sperling, who coordinates the American Rescue Plan for President Biden.

“The threats to different workers and retirees that are in one of the up to 200 distressed multiemployer plans are not small,” Sperling said. “Many people have been at risk of losing 20%, 30%, 40% of their pensions.

“Many have told me personally that it is the difference for them between being able to age and retire in their community, or be forced to move out, whether they are going to be a support to their children and grandchildren, or a burden to them,” Sperling said.

Other multi-employer pension plans with participants in Western New York have faced struggles similar to the UFCW fund’s participants:

In June, 430 members of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 237 in Niagara and Orleans counties learned they would receive a $32.2 million pension-fix payout, using American Rescue Plan funds.

In November 2022, the PBGC said it would allocate $963.4 million to the New York State Teamsters fund, which covered 33,000 active and retired workers, including about 3,900 retirees from two Buffalo-area Teamsters locals.

Meanwhile, 20,000 retirees from Delphi Corp. have continue to push for help after their pension benefits were slashed 14 years ago, by anywhere from 30% to 70%. The cuts were a byproduct of General Motors’ slide into bankruptcy; Delphi had been spun off from GM.

“It’s really sad to see our own government continue to treat us unfairly,” said David Chatt, a Lockport resident and Delphi retiree, in recent letter to The Buffalo News on the issue.