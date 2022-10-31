5 Bedroom Home in North Tonawanda - $500,000

VR Pricing. Seller is considering offers between $500,000 & $799,900. WATERFRONT! One of a kind! Custom built Italian Vila is made w/ reinforced concrete walls throughout, stucco walls, Waterloo brick foundation, and red clay tiled roof. This 5 bedroom home has 3 full baths and was custom built by the seller on 1.2 acres. Tiled floors throughout, living rm w/ vaulted ceiling, fireplace & bay window. Patio w/ 8,000 sq ft of pavers w/ built in fireplace, & 2 concrete tables w/ chairs. Spacious eat-in kitchen w/ center island. Formal dining rm, 2 BR downstairs w/ natural maple wood floors, 3 BR upstairs. Master BR w/ full bath & doors leading to the covered porch overlooking the canal. Basement rec room has birch wood ceiling tiles & red oak trim. 5 zone baseboard hearting. Garage floor & stairs to basement are Mardi Gras tiled brick. Circular driveway! This price also contains a 60x40 ft gar and workshop! If buyer does not want this gar, seller will keep it & sale price will be reduced. There is currently about 120 ft of frontage on the canal that is permitted to the Seller via a permit for $50.00 per year. Seller could own the land as well if he wanted! Private financing available!