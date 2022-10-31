5 Bedroom Home in Lockport - $169,000

Welcome home to 15 Park Place. This sprawling 2-story is located on a neighborhood street close to amenities. 2,600 square feet, 5 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Was once a 2-unit, nicely converted to a huge single. Open front porch 16x9, leads into large foyer with walk-in coat closet. Living rm with wainscoting opens to 14x13 rm which could be 1st floor bedroom, has large walk-in closet. Original hardwood floors, refinished. Formal dining rm + eat-in kitchen with generous cabinet & counter space. Convenience of 2nd floor laundry rm adjoining a full bath. Impressive storage throughout. Master bdrm 17x14, a must see. White vinyl fully fenced yard w/pool. Deck w/newer vinyl railing, double wide driveway, 8x8 shed. Attractive stone outlined landscaping in front & backyard. All kitchen appliances included, washer & dryer negotiable. Vinyl replacement windows throughout. Roof 5 yrs, HWT approx 3 yrs, furnace 5 yrs. Updated electrical. Easy to show. Negotiations begin Tuesday November 9th @ 4 pm.