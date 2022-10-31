5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $2,000,000

VR Pricing! Seller will consider offers between $2,000,000 and $3,000,000. Lovey, remodeled home featuring 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout most of the first floor. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, family room with woodburning fire place and gorgeous eat in kitchen and dining room. Master suite with master bath. There is a large enclosed area between the house and the 2 car garage that could be heated the produce more square footage! A huge basement with an extra staircase to the area between the house and garage. The extra value is derived by the green houses on the property where plants are sold each year. The full description of property being sold is in MLS #B1387785. There are two properties at this address. Taxes and lot size are combined above. Private Financing Available!