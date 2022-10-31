 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Angola - $169,900

Endless Opportunities Down Near the Lake! Buy Now! 5 bedrooms 2 full baths. Hardwood Floors throughout, stainless appliances, Excellent opportunity down near lake Erie! Endless possibilities including Perfect home for large household, AirBNB, Vacation lodging Large rooms and plenty of closet space. You will fall in love! Joe Sorrentino- The Name You Know and Trust!™

