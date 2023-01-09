43North welcomes eighth cohort of startup companies to Buffalo

Lucas Cunha wanted to explore his new neighborhood in the Elmwood Village on his first night in Buffalo, so he headed over to Mr. Goodbar.

He was surprised by the welcoming reaction he got from a bar full of strangers when he told them it was his first day in Buffalo.

"I was by myself in the bar and I was just like, 'Hey I just got here,' and they were so welcoming," Cunha said. "Everyone started coming and talking to me and serving me drinks. It was so much fun."

Cunha is the chief operating officer and a cofounder of Otrafy, a Chicago-based supply chain compliance and data management company that is one of the newest 43North startup contest winners. Cunha arrived in Buffalo this past week, along with founders from the four other winning companies: AMPAworks, MOD Tech Labs, Phood and Twipes.

43North staff is helping this eighth cohort of companies settle into their first few weeks in Western New York. The organization helps the founders – who must move to Buffalo for a year as a condition of winning $1 million – not just acclimate to the city, but fall in love with Buffalo so they want to stay and continue growing their business here.

43North brought the founders to Sunday's Buffalo Bills game against the New England Patriots. A ski outing in Ellicottville is planned for later in the week. 43North connects the founders with mentors and investors, gives them free office space and helps them hire employees. 43North staff also helps founders with the moving process, as they typically only have around two months to plan their moves.

"They've been super helpful. Honestly, I did not know that we would have this amount of support from them," Cunha said, adding he loves playing tennis and 43North staff connected him to a potential tennis partner.

Alex and Tim Porter, the married founders of MOD Tech Labs, had the same experience as Cunha.

The couple will be moving their two young daughters to Buffalo from Austin, Texas, next month. 43North staff helped them find an apartment to rent and a care provider for their children.

"They have made it pretty painless," Alex Porter said. "We have done relocations before for different roles, and it was probably one of the least painful ones, to be honest."

MOD Tech Labs is an automated, artificial intelligence-powered processing platform for 3D content in the entertainment industry. The founders plan to spend their first few months in Buffalo getting connected with the local film community, including the Buffalo Niagara Film Commission, Buffalo Film Works and Expressway Cinema Rentals.

AMPAworks founder Bianca Gonzalez arrived in Buffalo from Los Angeles at the beginning of December, about a month before the rest of the founders. Her company, which invented a small camera to automatically count inventory at medical facilities, already moved part of its manufacturing operations to Western New York, she said.

Gonzalez is working to add some of Buffalo's hospitals and healthcare groups as customers. The company has been in talks with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and has a meeting set up with Kaleida Health.

Gonzalez is also working with Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo to help them reduce hospital inventory waste.

Phood founder Alex Parmley has big goals for his company in Buffalo.

Phood is a platform that lets college students use their dining dollars on meal delivery services, groceries and at local restaurants.

Parmley is working to get all the local colleges and universities on the Phood platform. He's already had meetings and conversations with many of the high-education institutions in Western New York.

"There's a lot of excitement," Parmley said. "Kids are spending 100 times more what they are off campus than they are on campus."

Through Phood, the schools get 2% back of what students spend, Parmley added.

"It's a no-brainer for them," he said.

From there, Parmley wants to get the entire SUNY system using Phood.

He believes he can build Phood into a $1 billion company in Buffalo.

All of the companies are planning to hire local talent in Western New York. and they've impressed with the caliber of talent they've seen during interviews and from looking at resumes.

"The talent has been really great," Gonzalez said. "We're looking for folks with a tech background, as well as an interest in health care. And there seems to be a lot of that overlap here, compared to other cities. We're looking for folks that are just really excited to learn about healthcare and have a passion for it and have that technology expertise."