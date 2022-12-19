: Welcome to our newest “Modern Farmhouse” model located on Woodhaven Drive in the town of Lockport! This home features four bedrooms and 2.5 baths with second floor laundry. The kitchen comes complete with all wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave and a walkin pantry. A large island provides great prep space and convenient breakfast bar. A formal dining room and living room with gas fireplace highlight the main living space. A half bath completes the first floor. The second floor has the main bedroom and bath with walk in shower and double vanity. All our homes are Energy STAR certified. We have 19 lots available with some being waterfront properties. Many plans to choose from or we design your dream home.
4 Bedroom Home in Lockport - $555,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For 65 years, Joseph A. Todaro and his father before him have run La Nova Pizzeria. A trade publication calls La Nova an industry leader. But federal prosecutors say Joe Todaro is really something else: head of the Buffalo mob.
Sportswriter Jerry Sullivan has been fired by WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union Sun & Journal after he made sexist comments on a livestream podcast Monday night.
According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, here is what the Dolphins brought to be ready for tonight's game.
The Hyatt Regency Buffalo was the home for the Miami Dolphins on Friday night in advance of Saturday's game against the Bills. And Howard Goldman was ready. Goldman plays at the piano bar from 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays and had a song prepared for the Dolphins.
The Bills-Miami game is the third NFL Network game Saturday. None of the games has announcing teams that are as high profile as the ones who worked the last four Bills games.
MVP Josh is back. That was the immediate takeaway in the aftermath of Saturday’s thrilling, 32-29 win for the Buffalo Bills over the Miami Dolphins at snowy Highmark Stadium.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the amiable DJ for "Ellen DeGeneres Show" and dancer who rose to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance," has died.
Maybe, just maybe, upon the conclusion of the Bills’ season, quarterback Josh Allen will reveal how seriously he injured his right (throwing) …
Andrea Simon took to Twitter and put the maps from the two storms side by side and noted, "Every time, I swear."
From birthday and cookie decorating parties to live events, the late scheduling of the game a week before Christmas has wreaked havoc with people's plans.